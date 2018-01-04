MOORE COUNTY --Moore County received some of the heaviest snowfall Wednesday in North Carolina, and recorded two of the four deaths blamed on the winter storm across the state.
Two people died after officials said a pickup slid off a Moore County bridge.
Troopers said the pickup slid off a bridge, crashed through a guardrail, and landed upside down in a creek.
Officials have identified the victims as 57-year-old Michael Wilson and 73-year-old Jerry Wilson.
They were the first reported storm-related deaths.
Moore County officials said governmental offices will open at 10 a.m. Friday, as will Moore County Solid Waste Landfill.
Moore County Solid Waste Compactor sites at Carthage and West End will be opening at 10 a.m. All other sites will be closed. Moore County Transportation Services will be closed
The Moore County Department of Aging has several services that will be affected by the still-perilous roads - there will be no home-delivered meals, no in-home aid visits, and no Diners Club.
The Aberdeen Times contributed to this post.