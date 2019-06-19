2 men accused of killing taxi driver in Garner while robbing him of $100

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two men are behind bars accused of killing a taxi driver in Garner.
Garner Police Department arrested Jovonta Williams, 25, and Quinn Giles, 28. Both men face charges related to the death of Elhadji Mansour Seck, 36 of Raleigh.
Investigators said Seck was shot and killed while the men tried to rob him of $100.
Seck's body was found around 5 a.m. June 13 in an Amigo Taxi off the side of Poole Road.
Williams faces charges of first-degree murder and attempted robbery. He was booked without a bond. Giles faces charges of attempted robbery, but a note in the arrest warrant suggests Giles will later be charged with murder as well. He was booked on a $1 million bond.
Both men are scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.
