2 men accused of killing taxi driver in Garner while robbing him of $100

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two men are behind bars accused of killing a taxi driver in Garner.

Garner Police Department arrested Jovonta Williams, 25, and Quinn Giles, 28. Both men face charges related to the death of Elhadji Mansour Seck, 36 of Raleigh.

Investigators said Seck was shot and killed while the men tried to rob him of $100.

Seck's body was found around 5 a.m. June 13 in an Amigo Taxi off the side of Poole Road.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Williams faces charges of first-degree murder and attempted robbery. He was booked without a bond. Giles faces charges of attempted robbery, but a note in the arrest warrant suggests Giles will later be charged with murder as well. He was booked on a $1 million bond.

Both men are scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighgarnertaxi drivershomicideshootingtaxi
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NC woman spikes fiancee's Coca-Cola with eye drops, deputies say
The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Wednesday, June 19
Deputies trying to track down kitten abusers in Craven County
Wake County to replace wellness check program for seniors
VIDEO: Brawl erupts at Colo. Little League game
3 NC sheriffs to speak against controversial immigration bill
'I just want to hoop': Zion Williamson looks forward to NBA Draft
Show More
'Get paid to drive' scam resurfacing in central North Carolina
Police arrest suspected drunk driver with human torso in car
Photos show reported huntsman spider eating pygmy possum
Man fed 'attack squirrel' meth to make it aggressive: Deputies
Fishermen reel in 914-pound blue marlin off NC coast
More TOP STORIES News