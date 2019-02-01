RALEIGH (WTVD) --Raleigh police officers arrested two men suspected of stealing televisions from three Walmarts in the city.
In a release sent out Friday morning, police said that John Ryan Scott and Thomas Ryan Scott were apprehended.
The two are suspected of stealing from the Walmart on 8000 Town Dr. on Dec. 30, from the Walmart on 10050 Glenwood Ave. on Jan. 8, and from the 1725 New Hope Church Rd. location on Jan. 15.
The two are also suspected of thefts in Wilson, Greenville, and New Bern.
At the Walmarts, they put the televisions in a shopping cart and walked out the door, a Raleigh Police Department spokeswoman said.
"It's a little unnerving," said shopper Jajuan Cofield. "Especially an area like this. You've got pretty quiet neighborhoods around this area. I've lived around this area for a couple years now so it's really unsettling."
Sean Mangroo, another Walmart shopper, said, "It's disturbing. I think it's a testament to the environment. A lot of people might be struggling to make ends meet..picking random places to go rob."
Walmart responded to the robbery with this statement:
We strive to create a safe and enjoyable shopping experience for our customers. While what has happened in Raleigh is unfortunate, we want to assure customers that we are continuously working on ways to ensure their safety. We have invested millions of dollars in technology and people support to deter and detect crime and appreciate the partnership and efforts of local law enforcement. As this is an open investigation, we're referring all questions to police.
