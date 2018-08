Two men are recovering after police said they were shot at a party at a Raleigh apartment complex Wednesday morning.The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m at the Vie at Raleigh on Wolf Creek Circle off Hillsborough Street.Authorities have not released any information about the incident; however, it appears the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.Both men were taken to WakeMed; one in Cary and the other in Raleigh.