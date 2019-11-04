Man dies from double shooting at apartment complex near Triangle Town Center

Investigation underway on how two men wound up shot. The shooting happened here at the Village at Town Center apartments near the mall in #Raleigh @raleighpolice #ABC11 https://t.co/xRV4NpzGyp pic.twitter.com/2B2eGmVTKr — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) November 4, 2019

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 22-year-old has died from a Raleigh shooting over the weekend.Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another man with gunshot wounds at an apartment complex near Triangle Town Center on Sunday morning.Markell Raekwon Hill was taken to WakeMed, where he died. Detectives are investigating the shooting as a homicide.Raleigh Police responded to a double shooting just after 11 a.m. at the Village at Town Center Apartments on Stillcrest Way.Neighbors told ABC11 crews they heard the moments shots were fired and the following sirens.Julia Martin lives on the third floor and said crime tape was wrapped around the lot and Raleigh police were talking to a man sitting in the grass."The cops pulled up. They were looking at him. And then a couple other cop cars and then they all ran this way," said Martin. "There were three ambulances. There was one guy on a stretcher and they were doing CPR on him."Officials did not release the status of the two victims.Neighbors in the area told ABC11 they believe there should be more patrols and security measures in place after this incident.Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Raleigh Police Department at (919) 834-4357."I'm going to definitely keep them in my prayers. Nobody deserves to get shot," a neighbor who wished to remain unidentified said.