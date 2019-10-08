2 shot while inside mobile home in Sampson County

Police are still on the scene at Byrd-Yancey- Bass Road in Sampson County. Witnesses on the scene tell me someone started shooting at a home—hitting a 17 and 18 year old in the house. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/jBd8tz7Jwq — Ana Rivera (@AnaRiveraABC11) October 8, 2019

CLINTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people were shot overnight inside a home at a mobile home park in Sampson County.The Sampson County Sheriff's Office tells ABC11 the investigation is on Byrd Yancey Bass Road near Clinton. Witnesses say a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old were shot when someone started shooting at one of the homes.Several police cars were seen along the road and officers were putting up caution tape.We're working to learn more about this story.