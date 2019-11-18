2 taken to hospital after separate shootings within a mile of each other in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people were taken to the hospital after separate shootings within a mile of each other in Durham.The shootings happened on Ridgeway Avenue and Bacon Street on Sunday night, according to Durham police. They occurred less than an hour apart.The first shooting was part of an attempted robbery. Around 10:04 p.m., a 34-year-old man was in his home on the 800 block of Ridgeway Avenue when two men tried to rob him. The man was shot and went to the hospital with serious injuries.At 10:54 p.m., a second shooting was reported in the 1400 block of Bacon Street. A 19-year-old man was shot multiple times while walking down the street. That man went to the hospital with serious injuries.It's not known if the shootings are related. The victim's names weren't released.Police have not released the identities of any possible suspects. Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.