2 teens arrested, 2 wanted in shooting death of 16-year-old in Henderson

HENDERSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two teenagers have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 16-year-old in Henderson.
Adonious Hawkins Jr. was shot and killed on Charles Street on the evening of July 10. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
His funeral will be held on Thursday at Chapel of Davis-Royster Funeral Service's funeral home.
Officials said police officer Brandon Mitchell, 31, was in the area of North Pinkston Street investigating Hawkins' case when he was hit by gunfire from a passing car.
His family said he was shot in the shoulder but is expected to be OK.
On Monday, the department announced two arrests in Hawkins' death.
Officers said 16-year-old Clysaveon Fields was charged with first-degree murder. An unidentified 15-year-old was also charged.
Warrants have been obtained for two others: 26-year-old Tyleak Hargrovem, of Vance County, and Tyshon DeAndre Stoke, of Warren County.
As of Tuesday morning, they are not in custody.
An investigation is ongoing. It is unclear if anyone is charged in the shooting of Mitchell, or if the men in question are also persons of interest in his case.
"Anytime the phone rings that late and there's a shooting involved, your heart just stops," Henderson Mayor Eddie Ellington said. "And our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the officer as well as the victim in the other shooting on Charles Street."
Those with any information are asked to contact Crime Stoppers (252-492-1925), the Henderson Police Department (252-438-414), and the State Bureau of Investigations at 919-779-8188 (day) or 1-800-334-3000 (nights and weekends).
