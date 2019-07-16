2 teens arrested, 2 wanted in shooting death of 16-year-old in Henderson

HENDERSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two teenagers have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 16-year-old in Henderson.

Adonious Hawkins Jr. was shot and killed on Charles Street on the evening of July 10. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

His funeral will be held on Thursday at Chapel of Davis-Royster Funeral Service's funeral home.

Officials said police officer Brandon Mitchell, 31, was in the area of North Pinkston Street investigating Hawkins' case when he was hit by gunfire from a passing car.

His family said he was shot in the shoulder but is expected to be OK.

On Monday, the department announced two arrests in Hawkins' death.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Officers said 16-year-old Clysaveon Fields was charged with first-degree murder. An unidentified 15-year-old was also charged.

Warrants have been obtained for two others: 26-year-old Tyleak Hargrovem, of Vance County, and Tyshon DeAndre Stoke, of Warren County.

As of Tuesday morning, they are not in custody.

An investigation is ongoing. It is unclear if anyone is charged in the shooting of Mitchell, or if the men in question are also persons of interest in his case.

"Anytime the phone rings that late and there's a shooting involved, your heart just stops," Henderson Mayor Eddie Ellington said. "And our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the officer as well as the victim in the other shooting on Charles Street."

Those with any information are asked to contact Crime Stoppers (252-492-1925), the Henderson Police Department (252-438-414), and the State Bureau of Investigations at 919-779-8188 (day) or 1-800-334-3000 (nights and weekends).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hendersonofficer injuredcrimeshootingteen killed
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspected peeping Tom turns himself in to Wake County deputies
Amber Alert: 4-month-old abducted from Bladen County daycare
NYPD officer won't face federal charges in Eric Garner death
Police: Teen killed by Instagram friend who then posted photos of corpse
Insurance company bringing hundreds of jobs to Cary, Winston-Salem
Couple married 71 years die 12 hours apart
Durham father dies trying to rescue children off Wrightsville Beach
Show More
2-year-old Mich. girl with autism missing while on family camping trip
Ashley Christensen to open fried chicken sandwich shop in Durham, Cary
Police warn flushing drugs could create 'meth-gators'
Hot weather, high heat index to stick around
Woman's topless photobomb ruins family's state park trip
More TOP STORIES News