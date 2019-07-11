Henderson police officer injured in drive-by shooting while investigating separate shooting

Officers have cleared the scene. There’s a bullet hole marked on the shutter of a home on North Pinkston Street. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/XE4vszj2H2 — Ana Rivera (@AnaRiveraABC11) July 11, 2019

HENDERSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating after a Henderson police officer was shot while investigating a shooting early Thursday morning.The incident happened just after midnight on Pinkston Street.Around 9 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to Charles Street after reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found a person had been shot and was lying in the road. The victim was taken to the hospital.Hours later, officers were in the area of North Pinkston Street investigating the shooting when an officer was hit by gunfire from a passing car.That officer was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.Information about the shooter has not been released.Those with any information are asked to contact Henderson police at (252) 438-4141.