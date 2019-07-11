Henderson police officer injured in drive-by shooting while investigating separate shooting

HENDERSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating after a Henderson police officer was shot while investigating a shooting early Thursday morning.

The incident happened just after midnight on Pinkston Street.

Around 9 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to Charles Street after reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found a person had been shot and was lying in the road. The victim was taken to the hospital.



Hours later, officers were in the area of North Pinkston Street investigating the shooting when an officer was hit by gunfire from a passing car.

That officer was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Information about the shooter has not been released.

Those with any information are asked to contact Henderson police at (252) 438-4141.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hendersonofficer injuredcrimeshootingvance county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wake County at risk for severe weather Thursday
Injured woman found bloodied, screaming on busy Durham street
Animal abusers could appear on registry -- like sex offenders
Head-on crash involving BMW, Corvette causes delays on Highway 98
NC State receives Notice of Allegations from the NCAA
'Very disturbing:' Peeper caught on camera on back porch in north Raleigh
Fayetteville businesses say Ramsey St repairs hurting bottom line
Show More
Neighbors concerned over proposed Wake Forest apartment complex
5-year delay left Chavis Park deserted in Raleigh
NTSB: Pilot reported control issues before deadly Hope Mills crash
New 3D images show Durham gas explosion moments after it happened
Storm in Gulf of Mexico expected to turn into Hurricane Barry
More TOP STORIES News