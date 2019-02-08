2 accused of stealing woman's financial information to go on a week-long shopping spree in Wake County

Joyce Lee Boone and Shanice DeSilva (from left to right)

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Two women are accused of using another woman's identity and financial information to go on a week-long shopping spree in Wake County.

According to the sheriff's office, Joyce Lee Boone, of Lathonia, Georgia, and Shanice DeSilva, of Raleigh, opened several accounts at major retail stores under the woman's name.

The incidents happened from Jan. 10 to Jan. 18.

The victim told investigators she realized that someone had stolen her identity when she got the account notifications.

Among the stores were Gap, Target, Old Navy, and Home Goods.

Deputies said the suspects took over $10,000 in merchandise.

Police at RDU also said the women tried to rent a car and purchase items in the airport with a fraudulent card.

Boone and DeSilva were arrested and charged with seven counts of identity theft and seven counts of financial fraud.

Boone was charged by RDU officer for obtaining property by false pretense, credit card fraud, and for being in possession of the fraudulent IDs.

Both women were booked into the Wake County Detention Center under a $280,000 bond.
