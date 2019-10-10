Cary police investigating after 2-year-old girl falls from third-story window

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cary police are investigating after a 2-year-old girl fell out a third-story window Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at an apartment complex in the 2900 block of Waterford Forest Circle, according to officials.

Officials with the town of Cary said the child was taken to WakeMed Children's as a precaution and was released Wednesday night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
carychild injuredbaby
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old abducted in Greensboro
Mayoral runoff or not, city leadership in Raleigh getting a makeover
Two people shot in Harnett County
Johnston County pastor faces additional child sex charges
Cooper signs bill to increase penalty for using weapon against law enforcement
Mom of Raleigh basketball star killed in shooting reacts to arrests
Holly Springs mother missing since March feared dead, police say
Show More
This weekend typically one of the deadliest for NC drivers
STD cases on the rise in North Carolina
BCBS promises transparency in wake of CEO scandal
Womack Army Medical Center breaks down breast cancer myths
MAP: These Fayetteville crosswalks are getting safety improvements
More TOP STORIES News