Johnston County father guilty on charges after 2-year-old accidentally shot and killed himself

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The father of a 2-year-old who accidentally shot and killed himself in Johnston County has pleaded guilty to criminal charges, according to the district attorney's office.

On Thursday, Warren Tyler Oser pleaded guilty to failure to store firearms to protect a minor. He was given probation and ordered to perform community service acts that promote gun safety around minors.

Oser was charged after his 2-year-old son Warren "Bennett" Oser shot himself in the head at the family's home on October 16. Johnston County Sheriff's Office found that three firearms with no safeties on were left in Oser's truck.

The two-year old gained access to one of the firearms, a 40-caliber Smith & Wesson, while his father was nearby fixing a lawnmower. The parents immediately called 911 and cooperated with deputies. The boy later died at the hospital.

During Thursday's hearing, Assistant District Attorney Jason Waller said the case required the district attorney's office to balance sympathy for the loss of a loved one against the need to promote gun safety and responsibility, especially around minors, in Johnston County.