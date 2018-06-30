SHOOTING

20-year-old man arrested in connection with Sanford Latin Dance Studio shooting

Dominique Devonn Williams

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) --
Sanford police have arrested a man for a shooting at a birthday party in Sanford that left six people hurt and one person dead June 24.

Dominique Devonn Williams, 20, of Raleigh, was charged with one count of first-degree murder.

He is being held in Lee County Jail under no bond and is scheduled to appear in court July 2, 2018.

A fight broke out around 2:45 a.m. at the Sanford Latin Dance Studio when an unknown suspect(s) opened fired at the partygoers.
Several victims were transported to Central Carolina Hospital. Seven people sustained gunshot wounds and one man was pronounced dead.

The case is still under investigation by the Sanford Police Department.

The victims involved:
  • Travis Jamarian Mclean-- 27-year-old male from Sanford who sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced deceased at Central Carolina Hospital.

  • Malika Tyshae Harris-- 25-year-old female from Sanford who sustained a gunshot wound to the right leg.

  • Savon Khalili Rollins--24-year-old male from Sanford who sustained a gunshot wound to the hand.

  • Joseph James Roscoe--24-year-old male from Sanford who sustained a gunshot wound to the foot.

  • Travis Maurice Mclaughlin--30-year-old male from Sanford who sustained a gunshot wound to the arm.

  • Tasha Tejuana McDonald--41-year-old female from Sanford who sustained a gunshot wound to the leg.

  • Dominique Devonn Williams--20-year-old male from Sanford who sustained gunshot wounds to both legs.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sanford Police Department at (919)-775-8268.

EMBED More News Videos

Sanford police are investigating a shooting that resulted from a fight at a birthday party in Sanford leaving six people hurt and one person dead.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingSanford
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOOTING
Teen fatally shoots mother's abusive boyfriend, will not be charged
Police investigating shooting in parking deck near Triangle Town Center
Autopsy: Former ECU player gunned down in Raleigh had 19 bullet wounds
2 men shot at party at apartment complex near NC State campus
Three people shot in Nash County town
More shooting
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Show More
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
More News