Babies born in North Carolina on New Year's Day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Some Triangle families are celebrating 2021 in the most joyous way, by bringing new life into the world.

Demetri Devon Gurley was the first baby born at Cape Fear Valley medical Center. Demetri arrived at 12:12 a.m.

He is the son of Devon Gurley and Dorothy E. Bennett of Fayetteville. Demetri weighed 8 pounds 1 ounce and was 20 inches long.

Demetri Devon Gurley, the first baby born in 2021 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.



August Ray was the first baby to arrive at UNC REX Hospital in 2021. He is the second son of Jenna and Jarrett Fletcher of Wake Forest.

August Ray was born at 12:13 a.m. weighing 7 pounds, 9 ounces

August Ray Fletcher, born at 12:13 a.m. at UNC REX Hospital on Jan. 1, 2021.




SEE ALSO: New Year's revelries muted by virus as curtain draws on 2020

At Duke University Hospital, the first baby was delivered at 1:41 a.m. His name is Hezekiah Hope.

Hezekiah came a little earlier than expected, but he was born healthy weighing 6 pounds, 12 ounces. His mother, Brittany Black, said Hezekiah make this a very exciting and happy New Year.

Hezekiah Hope is the first baby born in 2021 at Duke University Hospital.



At Duke Regional Hospital, the first baby arrived at 3:29 a.m. Hospital officials are working with the family to see if they wish to be included in this article.

The first baby born in 2021 at WakeMed Raleigh Campus was named Emma.

She was born at 2:03 a.m. to mother Sandra Maradiaga Orellana.

ABC11 will update this story as we get more information on new births from other local hospitals.
