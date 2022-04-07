hurricane

Above-normal activity predicted for 2022 Atlantic hurricane season

EMBED <>More Videos

Above-normal activity predicted for 2022 Atlantic hurricane season

Expect an above-average Atlantic hurricane season this year, Colorado State University meteorologist Philip Klotzbach said Thursday.

Klotzbach and the university released their annual outlook, which is calling for 19 named storms, nine hurricanes and four major hurricanes.

The reasons for the above-average forecast include the lack of El Nino and warmer than normal subtropical Atlantic temperatures.

El Nino, Klotzbach explained in a tweet, generally increases vertical wind shear in the Atlantic, tearing apart hurricanes.





The chance for at least one major hurricane making landfall for the entire continental U.S. coastline is at 71%. The average for the last century has been 52%.

Of note for people here in Texas, the probability of a major storm along the Gulf Coast from the Florida Panhandle westward to Brownsville is at 46%.

Major hurricanes are storms that are Category 3, 4, or 5 and those windspeeds will be over 111 mph.

While hurricane season isn't here just yet, the forecast's release is a reminder that you should stay ready as it only takes one hurricane making landfall to affect lives.

You're urged to be prepared the same for every season, regardless of the predicted activity. A below-average Atlantic Hurricane Season was forecasted in 2017, which is the year Hurricane Harvey hit the Texas coast.

The most active season on record took place in 2020, when 30 named storms, 14 hurricanes, and 7 major hurricanes occurred.

The Atlantic hurricane season starts on June 1 and ends on Nov. 30. But in recent years, named storms have become common in May and even as early as April.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherstormhurricanesevere weather
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HURRICANE
The impact of climate change on North Carolina
Video takes unprecedented view from the inside of a hurricane
Hurricane Sam, 3 other systems occupy the Atlantic Ocean
Hurricane Sam to rapidly intensify into major hurricane
TOP STORIES
Interstate 40 chase ends in crash near Rock Quarry Road exit
Suspect in custody following deadly shooting, standoff in Durham
30 killed in train station strike as civilians flee war in Ukraine
North Carolina woman slated to perform on Broadway
Watch out for these red flags when booking your summer travel
New development on Glenwood South to feature shipping containers
Raleigh Police investigate after man shot in the legs
Show More
Universal Studios Hollywood power outage leaves people stuck on ride
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed to US Supreme Court
Durham students watch history unfold with Jackson confirmation
'Hopefully they stay': Some industries still face staffing challenges
Meet the Durham student competing in the national spelling bee
More TOP STORIES News