Disney unveils new collection of princess-inspired wedding gowns

If you want to look like a Disney princess on your wedding day, here is your chance.

The collection includes 21 brand new dresses inspired by each Disney princess!

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- If you want to look like a Disney princess on your wedding day, here is your chance.

In honor of this year's Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection of bridal gowns - and in honor of Disney's 100th anniversary - a magical fashion show was held in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Park Thursday.

Disney unveiled 21 new wedding dresses inspired by Disney princesses, including Tiana, Snow White, Jasmine and more. The show also featured a collection of bridesmaid dresses!

The collection will be available this fall.

To view the Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Dress collections, click here.

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.