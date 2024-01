Twin boys arrive at Cape Fear Valley Medial Center as first babies of 2024

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The first babies of 2024 born at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center were twins.

Adonis and Adrian Weathers arrived at 1:39 and 1:49 a.m. Monday.

The pair each weighed 6 pounds 2 ounces. They and their mother Adrona are doing well.

The twins and their mother received a gift basket and commemorative onesies, made possible thanks to several Fayetteville businesses and Cape Fear Valley Health Foundation.