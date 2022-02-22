2/22/22: 'Twos-day' weddings keep magistrates and ministers busy

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A unique looking and rare date inspired many couples to tie the knot Tuesday (or rather Twos-day) at the Wake County Justice Center.February 22, 2022 or perhaps 2/22/22 is the last time for quite a while that the date will have all the same numbers.The unique date inspired so many couples to get married that the Wake County Justice Center was completely booked up. That's why Daniele Speroni and Ken Moini met their minister outside the Wake County Courthouse for their "Twos-day" wedding."I am really bad at remembering dates and anniversaries, and this is one I don't want to forget," Speroni said.Those eager to wed on 2/22/22 could also see the magistrate at the Wake County Detention Center on Hammond Road, where we met Stacy and Kenneth Brown moments after they tied the knot."It was a very easy process," Stacy said. The magistrate there is available for weddings with no appointment, 24-7.Ken Moini and Daniele Speroni opted for their own minister, instead."Getting hitched at the jailhouse isn't really that romantic! It'd be memorable, but maybe not in the same way we'd want," Moini said.But another couple, Jazmin Martinez and Felix Amaya, said "I do" outside the detention center with their loved ones as witnesses.Now all the newlyweds look forward to life together after the ceremonies."We're about to have lunch, or brunch, with friends and family," Kenneth Brown said.Speroni has plans for an overseas honeymoon, but that has been delayed for now due to COVID-19 concerns: "We want to backpack through Europe for a month!"