pedestrian killed

24-year-old rollerblader struck, killed in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police said a 24-year-old rollerblading on Old Oxford Highway was struck and killed Friday night when a car crossed the dotted yellow line to the pass the car in front of it.

It happened in the 900 block of Old Oxford Highway around 10:30 p.m.

Police said a 2007 Nissan Altima driven by Michael Carrigan, 47, of Durham, was going north on Old Oxford Highway and crossed the yellow dotted line to pass the SUV in front of it.

The car then struck 24-year-old Dejan Foster, who was rollerblading in the southbound lanes of Old Oxford Road.

Foster was pronounced dead at the scene.

Carrigan was charged with speeding and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.
