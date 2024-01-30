Cary Police investigating after crash leaves pedestrian seriously injured

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cary police are investigating a crash that left a pedestrian seriously injured Monday.

It happened about 6:30 p.m. at N. Harrison Avenue and Hillsboro Street.

Police said a woman was crossing N. Harrison Avenue when she was hit by a vehicle.

She was taken to a hospital with what were described as life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was speaking with police.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area as emergency vehicles and police are diverting traffic around the crash.

