28-year-old man dies following Goldsboro shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) --A 28-year-old man died Saturday evening following a shooting in the 700 block of Long Leaf Avenue.
Around 8 p.m., officials responded to a call of a shooting.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Upon their arrival, they found a man in a grassy area outside an apartment complex suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The man, identified as 28-year-old Brennan Hash, died at the scene.
Police have not yet released any information about a possible suspect.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP.
The investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates.