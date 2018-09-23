28-year-old man dies following Goldsboro shooting

(Goldsboro Police Department)

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) --
A 28-year-old man died Saturday evening following a shooting in the 700 block of Long Leaf Avenue.

Around 8 p.m., officials responded to a call of a shooting.

Upon their arrival, they found a man in a grassy area outside an apartment complex suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man, identified as 28-year-old Brennan Hash, died at the scene.


Police have not yet released any information about a possible suspect.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP.

The investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates.
