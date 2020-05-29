28-year-old man shot, found dead inside vehicle in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was found dead inside a vehicle from a shooting on Thursday night.Russell James Dukes, Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene on the 1300 block of Leon St. in Durham. Durham police found Dukes after responding to a shots fired call at 9:15. Dukes was 28 and lived in Durham, according to police.No charges have been filed at this time. Police are investigating as a homicide.Anyone with information is asked to call police at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29335 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.