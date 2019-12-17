2nd suspect arrested in death of man after shooting, crash near Clayton gas station

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Clayton Police have charged a second suspect in the death of an Apex man who died after being shot and crashing his SUV in Clayton last week.
Antoine Dwayne Spates, 39, of Jacksonville was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree murder in Friday's shooting death of Darrius Lassiter.
He also faces a charge of conspiracy to traffic marijuana.
Spates is being held without bond at the Johnston County jail.
Spates was brought in for questioning late Sunday night in connection with the incident that started on Hobbs Street off US 70 in Clayton on Dec. 13
Lassiter, 29, was shot in the chest, got into a black GMC Yukon and drove off but then crashed near a Speedway gas station a couple of miles down US 70.
He got out and stumbled toward the service station but collapsed and died despite efforts to save him.
Hours after the Lassiter's death, Clayton Police arrested 18-year-old Jairus Leshon Anderson of Raleigh and charged him with homicide and marijuana trafficking charges.
A third person, a female juvenile, is being held in protective custody and charges are pending.
