3 charged in prostitution bust at massage parlor in Durham County

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three people are facing charges for alleged illegal activity at a massage parlor in Durham County.
The investigation began after the sheriff's office received a human trafficking complaint.
As part of the investigation, detectives have been monitoring activity at the Neon Moon Spa at 2945 S. Miami Blvd.
After developing evidence that there was illegal activity taking place at the massage parlor, 52-year-old Lian Jin Xu, who operated the business, was arrested.
She is charged with, promoting prostitution, continuing criminal enterprise and felony conspiracy.
Quan Chun Li, 56, and Kwang Koo, 65, are also facing charges. They are not in custody.
If you have information on this case or suspect similar activity, please call Durham Crimestoppers at (919) 683-1200 or the Durham County Sheriff's Office Investigations at (919) 560-7151. You can also email CrimeTip@DurhamSheriff.org
