3 in Wake County register of deeds scandal appear in court

Three of the four accused in the register of deeds scandal made court appearances Monday.

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Former Wake County Register of Deeds Laura Riddick did not appear in court Monday, but the other three defendants in the case involving $2.3 million missing from the Register of Deeds office sat far apart in the courtroom Monday morning.

Wake County District Attorney Laurin Freeman said Riddick's attorney is on a capital murder case, so her appearance is delayed for now.

Freeman also said Veronica Gearon, Troy Ellis and Murray Parker's cases won't be heard until Riddick's.

The DA told Judge Carl Fox that her office received 5,000 more pages of discovery related to the case, pages that must be examined before moving forward.



So while confirming the reset of Riddick's case, Freeman gave no date for the next appearance of the former register of deeds.

The other three defendants left without comment.

Parker's attorney, James Little, told ABC11 he doesn't know when his client is due in court again.
