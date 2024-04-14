3 people, 1 dog displaced after house fire in Harnett County

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A house burned in Harnett County Saturday night.

Just before 11:30 p.m., Summerville Bunnlevel Fire Department responded to 3715 South River Road for a house fire.

Upon arrival, units said they found a heavy fire from an almost 5,000 sq ft two-story home.

The three people who lived in the home and their dog were found outside it when units arrived. All were displaced from their home.

No injuries were reported.

Additional fire departments assisted with putting out the fire.

Harnett County fire marshals are searching for the cause of the fire.