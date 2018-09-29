3-year-old child rescued from stolen car in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --Police rescued a 3-year-old child from a stolen car Saturday night.
Officials say the car containing the 3-year-old was stolen from the 4800 block of Danube Lane Saturday evening.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
The car was later found in the 4100 block of Meriwether Drive with the child still inside.
Fortunately, officials were able to rescue the child from the car.
Our crew on the scene was able to capture police wrapping the child in a sheet and handing him or her to another adult.
Authorities say the child was unharmed.
Police are still searching for the person who stole the car and the investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates.
You can click here to see more stories on stolen cars.