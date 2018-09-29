3-year-old child rescued from stolen car in Durham

EMBED </>More Videos

Child retrieved from stolen car in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Police rescued a 3-year-old child from a stolen car Saturday night.

Officials say the car containing the 3-year-old was stolen from the 4800 block of Danube Lane Saturday evening.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The car was later found in the 4100 block of Meriwether Drive with the child still inside.

Fortunately, officials were able to rescue the child from the car.

Our crew on the scene was able to capture police wrapping the child in a sheet and handing him or her to another adult.

Authorities say the child was unharmed.

Police are still searching for the person who stole the car and the investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates.

You can click here to see more stories on stolen cars.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stolen carchild abductiondurham policecrimeDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mobile retail businesses set up for Wide Open Bluegrass
Man fatally tosses 4-year-old brother from New York apartment
384 dead in Indonesia tsunami, quake
2 Mississippi police officers dead, suspect in custody after confrontation
Tesla and Musk settle gov't suit for $40M; Musk to stay CEO
How to score a free cup of coffee and more Saturday
Southwest Airlines passenger calls flight attendant N-word
NJ family: Baby in nurse's care severely burned during bath
Show More
Florida grandma scares off naked intruder by popping her dentures out
Sex robot brothel planned for Houston comes to a halt
Person, WRs help NC State top Virginia 35-21 in ACC opener
Dad charged after baby found crawling across busy NJ road
Cree evacuates due to overnight hydrogen leak
More News