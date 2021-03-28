3 injured in east Raleigh triple shooting, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating a Saturday night triple shooting in east Raleigh that sent three people to the hospital.Officers were called to the 3100 block of New Bern Avenue in reference to a shooting around 8:40 p.m. On arrival, officers found both a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Officials said the two were taken to the hospital with 'serious injuries.' Later, authorities learned that a third victim -- a man -- was a walk-in patient.The Raleigh Police Department did not disclose the name of the victims or if a suspect was in custody at this time.Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Raleigh Police Department at (919) 834-4357.