34-year-old man dead in SUV crash on Durham Freeway

EMBED </>More Videos

An SUV driver died in a wreck Thursday morning.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
A 34-year-old Alamance County man died in a wreck on the Durham Freeway Thursday morning.

A spokesperson with Durham Police Department said the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. Thursday near the Briggs Avenue exit.

According to police, Jeremy Holsclaw went off the road in his 2014 Chevrolet Equinox SUV and rashed into the back of an unoccupied 1999 International 4000 flatbed transfer truck.

Holsclaw was pronounced dead at the scene.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Speed and impairment do not appear to be factors in the crash.

An investigation is still underway.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fatal crashdurham county newscar crashtraffic fatalitiesDurham
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Dead person found inside car that crashed into parked cars in Durham
Troubleshooter helps Fayetteville man get new fence after bad job
Raleigh Police ID 21-year-old woman killed while crossing road
Fayetteville ranked worst city in the US for jobs by WalletHub
Nancy Pelosi of California elected House speaker
Fake pastor brought drug-filled Bible into NC jail, sheriff says
Bullets fired into the air pose serious danger, police warn
Mystery illness takes teen's sense of sight, taste, smell
Show More
Mark Harris requests certification of 9th District results
$100,000 reward offered for killer of 7-year-old girl in Houston
Want student loans erased? Enter this 'grown-ish' contest
Scooby Doo Mystery Machine spotted bringing joy to California
Police report: 3 tranquilizer darts, 8 rounds used to take down lion after deadly attack
More News