34-year-old man dead in SUV crash on Durham Freeway

A 34-year-old Alamance County man died in a wreck on the Durham Freeway Thursday morning.A spokesperson with Durham Police Department said the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. Thursday near the Briggs Avenue exit.According to police, Jeremy Holsclaw went off the road in his 2014 Chevrolet Equinox SUV and rashed into the back of an unoccupied 1999 International 4000 flatbed transfer truck.Holsclaw was pronounced dead at the scene.Speed and impairment do not appear to be factors in the crash.An investigation is still underway.