4 inmates in custody, 1 wanted after escape at Nash County Detention Center

The Nash County Sheriff's Office is actively searching for one inmate who escaped from the Nash County Detention Center.

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Nash County Sheriff's Office is actively searching for one inmate who escaped from the Nash County Detention Center Monday night.

David Viverette, 28, and Raheem Horne, 25, two other inmates who escaped, were taken into custody late Monday night.

Keonte Daeman Murphy, 23, and David Anthony Ruffin, 30, were captured early Tuesday morning.



Deputies are still trying to locate 22-year-old Laquaris Battle.



During a press conference Monday night, Sheriff Keith Stone said the inmates pulled the wiring apart on the fence of an exercise area, hopped two gates and then broke free.

He said the wiring on the fence had work done to it recently.



Sheriff Stone said the inmates may have possibly been picked up by an accomplice, but that has not been confirmed.

The public is warned to lock cars and homes. He said the FBI and United States Marshall's Service have been called in to assist.

"If you see something, notify us immediately," Sheriff Stone said. "Lock your cars, lock your doors and if you see anything out of the way or you see a strange person walking around notify us immediately.

Those with any information on their whereabouts should call (252) 459-1510.

The Nash County Sheriff's Office is offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to Battle's capture.
