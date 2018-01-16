4 law enforcement officers injured in South Carolina shooting

Four officers were shot and wounded in the early morning hours of Jan. 16 in York County, South Carolina, near Charlotte. The suspect has been taken into custody, WSOC reports. (WSOC-ABC)

YORK COUNTY, South Carolina --
Three deputies and an officer were shot during a domestic violence call in South Carolina.

According to WSOC, the incident started just after 10 Monday night near South Paraham Road between Campbell Road and Highway 49 in York County.

When deputies with the York County Sheriff's Office arrived on scene, they said the suspect 47-year-old Christian McCall, who was allegedly assaulting a woman, took off, starting a search.

Just after 1 a.m., authorities said a K-9 unit was tracking McCall in a nearby area when the suspect shot an officer, who was then rushed to the hospital.

The search for McCall quickly began again and around 3:30 a.m. officers were fired at once more.

This time, three more law enforcement officers - two deputies and a York police officer - were shot.

Two of them were flown to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte while the third was taken to CMC by ambulance.

No names have been released, nor have any conditions of the officers.

McCall was shot and taken into custody.

He remains in the hospital; authorities did not comment on the severity of his injury.
