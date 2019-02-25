4-month investigation ends with Wake County child porn arrest

EMBED </>More Videos

A multi-agency investigation that lasted four months ended with a Raleigh man behind bars.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
A multi-agency investigation that lasted four months ended with a Wake County man behind bars.

Stephan Ray Grimes, 44, faces six counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Marshalls Service and Wake County Sheriff's Office joined forces to investigate Grimes in October 2018.

While executing a search warrant at his home, investigators found pornographic images of children stored on Grimes' computer. The images were of children, which investigators estimated to be between the ages of 4 and 12, in sexually explicit situations.

Investigators said Grimes admitted during the search of his home that he'd received images of child pornography.

Grimes is being held under a $1 million bond.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child pornographysex crimesexploitationraleigh newsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Durham teen's attorney says boy didn't kill father
More teens, young adults turn to surgery as answer to obesity
Authorities: Kraft visited parlor on day of AFC Championship
Thousands ask NC Walmart to keep greeter with cerebral palsy
SC woman dies after being attacked by her dogs while she wrestled with them
ABC11.com to stream Gov. Cooper's State of the State Monday
Peeps introduces new flavors in time for Easter
Durham police arrest man who robbed PNC Bank
Show More
Autopsy: Scotland County boy, 4, found dead in pond last year drowned
Mother hands out gift bags to passengers on flight
'So many things go through your mind:' Shot Harnett County deputy back on job
Jussie Smollett's check to brothers obtained by ABC News
Pat McCrory will not be a candidate in new 9th District election
More News