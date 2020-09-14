4-year-old accidentally shoots grandmother with handgun found in RV, Erwin police say

ERWIN, N.C. (WTVD) -- Erwin police said a 4-year-old accidentally shot their grandmother on Sunday afternoon.According to police, a family was on its way back to Virginia and stopped at the Carlie C's IGA on S 13th Street in Erwin just after noon. The grandmother and child stayed in the RV while the family was getting lunch in the store.Officials said the 4-year-old then found a handgun. The grandmother tried to get the gun but it went off, striking the woman in the abdomen.The Erwin police chief told ABC11 the grandmother was taken to the hospital and is stable with non-life-threatening injuries.The investigation is ongoing and charges are possible.