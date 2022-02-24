4-car crash closes 2 lanes on west I-440 near Poole Road, causing delays on 3 interstates

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A four car crash is causing a major slowdown on I-440, I-40 and I-87 on Thursday morning.ABC11 crews on the scene said two of four lanes on I-440 and I-440 east are closed near Poole Road as emergency crews work to safely clear the crash. Earlier, three lanes of I-440 west were closed.According to officials, a tractor trailer and box truck were both involved in the crash. The tractor trailer overturned, blocking several lanes of traffic. A fuel tank on the box truck ruptured as well, spilling dozens of gallons of fuel into the roadway.Hazmat crews are on site to clean up the spilled fuel.ABC11 traffic reporter Kim Deaner said the crash is causing major delays not only on I-440, but also on I-87 and I-40 going into Raleigh. She advises avoiding the interstates if possible on your route into the city, and planning for extra time on your commute.It is unclear at this time if anyone was seriously injured in the crash or when the road will reopen.