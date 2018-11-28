5 Orange High teens charged in school fight that left assistant principal injured

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Five students at Orange High School are facing charges in a fight where, officials say, an assistant principal was kicked or stomped in the face.

The school brawl happened Tuesday during lunch period and several law enforcement agencies responded.

Anthony Brooks, William Green, Jyquel McCrae, Taylor Poteat, and Alxavier Rosser went before a judge Wednesday.

Three are facing a felony charge and could spend seven years in prison if convicted.

Brooks spokes exclusively with ABC11 and said he is not worried about the charges.

"It's overblown out of proportion. It's not really that serious. It was just a regular school fight that most of the kids that were charged with weren't even really fighting," he said.

Brooks said the school administrator wasn't intentionally hurt.

"She got caught in the middle in the brawl," he said. "The assistant principal, she fell, she fell down, and she was in the bottom of the brawl."

The administrator, Dr. Judith Brantley, is nursing several injuries.

A prosecutor said, "she's got a very significant black eye, swelling below her eye, and a laceration on her cheek."

The teens are out of jail. Some had to post bond. Their next court dates are scheduled for January.
