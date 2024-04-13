6 baseball players, driver escape Harnett County activity bus fire after hearing loud 'boom'

HARNETT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Six Harnett County high school baseball players and a driver escaped a fire Friday after a school activity bus malfunctioned, school officials said.

Harnett County Schools said the driver of an activity bus that is assigned to Overhills High School was on Highway 210 when he heard a loud 'boom'. The driver quickly pulled over on Water Cliff Drive in Spring Lake and evacuated the bus before a fire started at the back of the bus.

Everyone on the bus was able to escape, and no injuries were reported.