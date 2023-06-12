The daughter of a Wake County deputy is being hailed a hero after helping save her mother's life.

Daughter of Wake County Sheriff's deputy receives award for helping her mom during a heart attack

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The daughter of a Wake County deputy is being hailed a hero after helping save her mother's life.

6-year-old Bella Bennett received the Red Cross life-saving award on Friday for her quick actions when her mom, Michelle Bennett, was experiencing a heart attack in February.

"I call her my heart hero," Michelle Bennett said in a release.

Bella received a Certificate for Extraordinary Action, which is granted to someone who is not Red Cross trained but takes action to help save a life.

Her father, Wake County Sheriff Sgt. J. Bennett and her mom said they are extremely proud of Bella.