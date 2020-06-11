Weather

Preparing your hurricane kit during COVID-19

Since we are still dealing with COVID-19 during hurricane season your hurricane kit might look a little different this year.

Some of the items you will need to stay safe and healthy are still in high demand --like hand sanitizer, soap and toilet paper.

Since some of those items are hard to find, start making your kit now. It's never too early to be prepared. The other addition you will need this year is a face covering.

On top of your face covering and hand sanitizer, don't forget the basics.

You need to have one gallon of water per person to last 2 weeks. The same goes for non-perishable foods, including the can opener.

You could be without power for days, so you need a flashlight and batteries. Don't forget a battery powered charger for your smartphone -- that way you can stay connected.

You will also need personal items like insurance documents and a birth certificate. Ziplock bags are perfect for keeping those protected from water.

If you take medication, you'll want to have at least a week's supply. The pharmacy could be hard to get to after a storm.

Cash is king after a storm and so is gas. Make sure you have stash of both.

We can't control what a storm will do but we can control how we prepare.
