A 73-year-old Wake County man is missing and could be in danger.

Wake County Sheriff's Office and the N.C. Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert asking the public to be on the lookout for Larry "LP" Pullen.

Pullen went missing after going out for a drive in his 1996 green and tan Lexus ES300 with license plate number EHA-2328.

He was last seen on Woods Run in Knightdale.

His family said he was last wearing a light blue button up shirt and navy pants.

They said he is diabetic and uses a walker to get around because his left foot has been amputated. They said he has never gone missing before.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 919-856-6911.
