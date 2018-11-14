A 73-year-old Wake County man is missing and could be in danger.Wake County Sheriff's Office and the N.C. Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert asking the public to be on the lookout for Larry "LP" Pullen.Pullen went missing after going out for a drive in his 1996 green and tan Lexus ES300 with license plate number EHA-2328.He was last seen on Woods Run in Knightdale.His family said he was last wearing a light blue button up shirt and navy pants.They said he is diabetic and uses a walker to get around because his left foot has been amputated. They said he has never gone missing before.Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 919-856-6911.