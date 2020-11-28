shooting

1 dead, 14 injured in South Carolina nightclub shooting

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead and 14 others were injured in an early Saturday shooting at a nightclub in South Carolina.

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office told ABC-affiliate WJBF they found several victims at the Seventh Lounge just before 1 a.m. Officials said 30-year-old Craig Youmans of Augusta, Georgia was killed in the shooting.

The other gunshot victims were taken to the hospital.

Investigators believe there were at least three suspects in a light color Chevy Tahoe that left the scene.

Witnesses told investigators that they saw suspects firing a rifle and a handgun.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Aiken County Sheriff's Office at (803) 648-6811.
