'919 Day' celebrates all things Raleigh with live painting, festival in Moore Square

On September 19, or 9-19, the City of Oaks celebrated '919 Day,' the day when the Triangle's area code becomes a reason for a downtown festival.
The event, organized by Downtown Raleigh Alliance, included the usual Moore Square farmer's market vendors, plus Raleigh themed photos and live music.
Artist Zero Period even produced a live painting during the festival.
Moore Square Market will stay open for two more Sundays--through October 3.
