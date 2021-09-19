Community & Events

'919 Day' celebrates all things Raleigh with live painting, festival in Moore Square

EMBED <>More Videos

'919 Day' celebrates all things Raleigh with Moore Square festival

On September 19, or 9-19, the City of Oaks celebrated '919 Day,' the day when the Triangle's area code becomes a reason for a downtown festival.

The event, organized by Downtown Raleigh Alliance, included the usual Moore Square farmer's market vendors, plus Raleigh themed photos and live music.

Artist Zero Period even produced a live painting during the festival.

Moore Square Market will stay open for two more Sundays--through October 3.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsraleighlive musicgood newsfarmers marketpainting
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Body matching description of Gabby Petito found in Grand Teton
2 men die after NCCU parking deck shooting, police say
Durham firefighter dies after month-long battle with COVID-19
NC respiratory therapist describes 'heartbreaking' job
US closes part of Texas border, begins flying Haitians home
Man dies after Raleigh assault; homicide investigation underway
Show More
Powerball drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $472M
Boxer-senator Manny Pacquiao to run for Philippine president
2 injured after ejecting from Navy jet near Fort Worth before crash
France's Notre Dame cathedral secured at last. Next: rebuild
Return of Brewgaloo draws big crowd to downtown Raleigh
More TOP STORIES News