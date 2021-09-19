'919 Day' celebrates all things Raleigh with live painting, festival in Moore Square

On September 19, or 9-19, the City of Oaks celebrated '919 Day,' the day when the Triangle's area code becomes a reason for a downtown festival.The event, organized by Downtown Raleigh Alliance, included the usual Moore Square farmer's market vendors, plus Raleigh themed photos and live music.Artist Zero Period even produced a live painting during the festival.Moore Square Market will stay open for two more Sundays--through October 3.