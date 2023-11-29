Kids music studio funded by entertainment icons trains next generation of musicians and producers

Music icons like Tupac Shakur, Janet Jackson and Will Smith helped fund this unique recording studio for kids at A Place Called Home in South Los Angeles.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- A Place Called Home, an after school center and non-profit organization started after the Los Angeles uprising in 1992, has become a beacon of hope and a training ground for kids interested in the arts.

"When kids come to A Place Called Home, and they're interested in theater, art, dance, we actually have professionals in their field that are conducting these classes," said the organization's CEO Norayma Cabot. "We're very proud that our music studio was helped to be built by Tupac Shakur and his family, Janet Jackson, Will Smith so that we can offer programs to kids to be in a recording studio."

Tony Rosales, an alumni of the program, went on to study music at the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston. The East Los Angeles native now teaches music at APCH.

"A lot of the young people who come here don't have a place outside of here to be able to just mess around with instruments," said Rosales. "I can see in their faces and their expressions that it means a lot to them to be able to do that."

For more information, go to: https://apch.org/who-we-are/