'ABC's Wide World of Sports' inducted into NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame

The long-running sports anthology 'ABC's Wide World of Sports' was inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Broadcasting Hall of Fame on Monday.

The induction ceremony took place at the 2023 NAB Show in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The series, which aired on ABC from 1961-1998, served as this year's television inductee.

Legendary journalist Jim McKay served as the long-time host of the series, which brought sports stories and reports from across the globe into the homes of Americans on Saturday afternoons for nearly 40 years.

The series introduced sports like rodeo, badminton and barrel jumping, which were not traditionally covered and broadcasted on TV in the United States.

"'ABC's Wide World of Sports' transformed sports broadcasting by opening our eyes to unique sporting events across the globe and offering a one-of-a-kind perspective," said NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt. "The combination of renowned journalists, award-winning athletes and off-beat sports propelled the show into a category of its own."

SportsCenter anchor Kevin Negandhi accepted the award on behalf of ABC.