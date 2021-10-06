Community & Events

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- ABC11 Together Perspectives for October 10, 2021 features segments on Duke Caregiver Community Event, the RDC Marathon, Fuquay-Varina International Cultural Festival and The Junior League of Fayetteville's Holly Day Fair.

Duke Caregiver Community Event


Being a caregiver for a loved one can be stressful, and navigating resources often confusing. Duke Health is hoping to bring some clarity to caregivers on October 26 during their Duke Caregiver Community Event.

You'll be able to hear from experts and connect with services and support systems during the free virtual event.

The Duke Caregiver Community Event runs from 8am to 4:30pm on October 26.

RDC Marathon and Half Marathon



On the last weekend of October the RDC Marathon and Half Marathon return. The two races taking place on October 31, and on Saturday, October 30, runners can take part in 10K and 5K races.

The RDC Marathon and Half Marathon raises money The Team Drea Foundation that funds and supports bold innovative research to find a cure or effective treatment for ALS.

On Saturday, October 30 the RDC 10K race starts at 7am followed by the 5K at 8:30am. The RDC Marathon and Half Marathon both start at 7am on Sunday, October 31.
All the races begin and end at the Streets at Southpoint in Durham.

ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor of the RDC Marathon and Half Marathon.

Fuquay-Varina International Cultural Festival

On Friday, October 15 and Saturday, October 16 The Cultural Arts Society of Fuquay-Varina will present Around the World: An International Cultural Festival.

Friday's event will be a Writer's Tea, it's a virtual event from 6pm to 8pm highlighting the published works of authors within the Fuquay-Varina community.

On Saturday, the Festival will take place from 11am to 3pm at Fuquay-Varina Arts Center on East Vance Street. The Festival will feature performances from various ethnic groups, artists depicting different life experiences and an assortment of international foods.

ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor of Around the World: An International Cultural Festival.

Holly Day Fair

It's time to start thinking about holiday shopping, and you'll be able to find all kinds of gifts at the Junior League of Fayetteville's 54th Annual Holly Day Fair.

The Holly Day Fair returns to Fayetteville's Crown Expo Center November 4 - 7. It is the largest holiday gift and craft show in Eastern North Carolina, and features more than 150 vendors offering unique handcrafted and manufactured products.

A portion of the proceeds are given back to the local community through the Junior League of Fayetteville Scholarship Fund and CAP grants, and an array of community initiatives.

ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor of Holly Day Fair.

