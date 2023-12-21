ABC11 Together Perspectives for December 17: Fayetteville New Years, Chinese Lantern Festival

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.

ABC11 Together Perspectives for December features segments on Fayetteville's Night Circus and the Chinese Lantern Festival:

FAYETTEVILLE'S NIGHT CIRCUS TO RING IN THE NEW YEAR

Cool Spring Downtown District and the City of Fayetteville are pleased to announce the return of Night Circus: A District New Year's Eve Spectacular for the third year.

For 2023, the stage will come alive with the vibrant beats of Grammy-award-winning DJ and rapper, Spinderella, along with Soul Train Music award-winning group, Dru Hill.

The celebration also includes carnival attractions like stilt walkers, fire dancers, roving magicians, festive food, live music, and more,

CHINESE LANTERN FESTIVAL

The holiday tradition is back at Cary's Koka Booth Amphitheatre for its 8th year. The event includes all new displays and thousands of LED lights. The NC Chinese Lantern Festival runs nightly through Jan 14.

NORTH CAROLINA IS HOME TO HUNDREDS OF FUN HOLIDAY EVENTS

"Visit North Carolina" Executive Director Jim Tuttell shares some of the top holiday events across the state. From the mountains to the coast, there is something for everyone to enjoy for the holidays.