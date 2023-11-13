ABC11 Together Perspectives for November 12: ABC11 Together Food Drive, Raleigh Christmas Parade

The Raleigh Christmas Parade and the ABC11 Together Food Drive are the topics for this month's Perspectives.

ABC11 Together Food Drive

Every year ABC11 sponsors the ABC11 Together Food drive, which raises millions of meals for people who are food insecure. One in six people in North Carolina are food insecure, one in four are children.

The event kicks off Saturday Nov. 18.

ABC11 Together is once again a proud sponsor, teaming up with the Food bank of CENC, 2nd Harvest Food bank, Food Lion , US foods and others to raise millions of meals for the food insecure.

Raleigh Christmas Parade

On Nov. 18 downtown Raleigh kicks off the holiday season with the Raleigh Christmas Parade sponsored by Shop Local Raleigh.

The parade kicks off the start of the holiday shopping season for the Greater Raleigh Merchants Association.

This is the 79 year for the Downtown Raleigh tradition.

It starts at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday Nov. 18.