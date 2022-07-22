Technical audio issue keeps ABC11's Friday morning news off the air

ABC11 WTVD-TV experienced a technical problem that prevented the broadcast and streaming of Eyewitness News Friday morning 4:30-7 a.m.The problem has been resolved and the station resumed its news, weather, and traffic reporting during Good Morning America."We are so appreciative of our viewers who depend on Eyewitness News each morning, and we're very sorry that an audio problem prevented us from delivering that newscast early this morning," said ABC11 President and General Manager Rob Elmore.Elmore noted that the station is constantly updating stories and weather forecasts on ABC11's website and mobile app.