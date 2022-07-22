television

Technical audio issue keeps ABC11's Friday morning news off the air

EMBED <>More Videos

First Alert Morning Forecast: July 22

ABC11 WTVD-TV experienced a technical problem that prevented the broadcast and streaming of Eyewitness News Friday morning 4:30-7 a.m.

The problem has been resolved and the station resumed its news, weather, and traffic reporting during Good Morning America.

"We are so appreciative of our viewers who depend on Eyewitness News each morning, and we're very sorry that an audio problem prevented us from delivering that newscast early this morning," said ABC11 President and General Manager Rob Elmore.

Elmore noted that the station is constantly updating stories and weather forecasts on ABC11's website and mobile app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardenncdurhamraleightelevision
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TELEVISION
Remembering Alex Trebek on late 'Jeopardy!' host's birthday
Netflix announces loss of nearly 1M subscribers in quarterly report
Man working on 'Law and Order' shot and killed in New York City
Alfonso Ribeiro joins Tyra Banks as co-host for 'DWTS' season 31
TOP STORIES
Fiber optic line drilled through sewer drain at Raleigh home
Cary cyclist seriously injured in hit and run speaks to ABC11
Extreme Home Makeover: Raleigh family still loves home 16 years later
'It's devastating': Kenly business owners react to PD resigning
Rising monkeypox cases alarm LGBTQ activists
Parents rocked by allegations of mistreatment at Wake Forest daycare
Mega Millions jackpot at $660M for winning numbers drawing tonight
Show More
Evictions begin to creep back up in parts of central NC
Vasectomies remain safe and cost effective, Wake Med doctor says
Remembering Alex Trebek on late 'Jeopardy!' host's birthday
Google posts Doodle by girl killed in Uvalde school shooting
Jan. 6 hearing: Trump spurned aides' pleas to call off Capitol mob
More TOP STORIES News