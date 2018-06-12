CHILD ABDUCTION

Abduction charges dropped for NC grandmother accused of abducting baby

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities now say Heafner has been given emergency custody of the baby. (WTVD)

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Abduction charges have been dropped against a grandmother who reportedly refused to give her granddaughter back to the child's mother.

Shelly Heafner was previously charged with one felony count of abduction.
WLOS reported that Heafner had been babysitting the child since June 6.

On Monday, Heafner's daughter Rebecca Lynn Stanley said she was bringing the child's father, who was recently released from prison, with her to pick up the child.

Police said Heafner refused and left before anyone arrived.

Authorities now say Heafner has been given emergency custody of the baby.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child abductionNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHILD ABDUCTION
Cary man charged for kidnapping ex-girlfriend's child
Police: Woman walks into Burlington home, kidnaps 3-year-old
Suspect in Cape Fear Valley Medical Center carjacking in custody
Dunn police looking for reported stolen SUV with toddler inside
More child abduction
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Show More
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
More News