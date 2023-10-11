6 people arrested in connection with homicide investigation in Moore County

Investigators believe the 17-year-old who died after being shot was also involved

ABERDEEN, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Moore County Sheriff's Office arrested six people Tuesday in connection with a home invasion and homicide investigation.

Sheriff's Investigators along with Aberdeen Police and the Richmond County Sheriff's Office performed search warrants at three homes in Moore and Richmond Counties in connection with a home invasion and homicide that happened Oct. 8. Officials found evidence connected to the home invasion during the searches.

Deputies said a 15-year-old juvenile from Aberdeen was taken into custody through the NC Department of Juvenile Justice for one count of accessory after the fact to murder

Trevall Semaj, 22, of Hamlet was charged with murder and is being held at the Moore County Detention Center without bond.

Shakeanma Takelia Hubbard,37, Jaidon Rafael Lachin Stockey, 21, and Noah Edward Harrington, 18, of Aberdeen were each charged with one count of accessory after the fact to murder and are each being held at the Moore County Detention Center under a $225,000 secured bond.

Investigators also arrested Dajwan Quintaj Monroe, 21, in eastern North Carolina. He was charged with murder and received no bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Moore County Sheriff's Office Tipline at (910) 947-4444.

Featured video is from a previous report