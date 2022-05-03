What happens to abortion rights in North Carolina if Roe v. Wade is overturned

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The legality of the landmark abortion rights case Roe v. Wade is hanging in the balance after a draft decision was leaked from the Supreme Court that would strike down the decision.
A draft decision can be changed until a final ruling is made. That could arrive sometime this summer.
If the leaked draft decision is made official without any changes, it would not immediately make abortion illegal. Instead, it would remove the constitutional protection for a woman's right to an abortion. That means the legality of abortion would fall to state governments.
If the draft decision remains unchanged, what happens to abortion rights in North Carolina?
Abortion is legal in North Carolina, but there are some restrictions on the service in the state.
In 2010, republicans in the state legislature passed the "Women's Right to Know Act" that requires people seeking an abortion to undergo an ultrasound and implemented a 24-hour waiting period. In 2015, former republican Governor Pat McCrory signed a law extending the waiting period to 72 hours.
Republicans have continued to try and pass more restrictions on abortion in the state, but those efforts have been stopped by vetoes from North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper. The overturning of Roe v. Wade could reinvigorate the Republican push to restrict access to abortions.
On Monday, Gov. Cooper responded to the report from Politico stating that he will stand up for a woman's choice.
In addition, the federal government could try to pass a law concerning abortion. Democrats control the House, Senate and Presidency. However, the party has not yet shown the ability to get all members to fall in line and vote together on contentious issues.
According to NC Policy Watch, North Carolina is one state that may see an increased demand for abortion services if the Supreme Court does overturn the decision.
South Carolina passed a law in 2021 that prohibits abortion in most cases if a "fetal heartbeat" is detected, or at about six weeks.
Tennessee is one state that has a so-called "trigger law" that would ban abortions immediately if Roe v. Wade is overturned.
